Man warns drivers after hard object hits his car under Detroit overpass

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit man is warning other drivers after he says a hard object hit his car and shattered his windshield.

It happened Monday, Anthony Smith says he was driving Westbound on I-94 near Van Dyke when he noticed people standing on the overpass.

"I got close to it, when I got under it something came down a brick something," Smith says.

Smith says he thinks someone may have thrown the object, but isn't sure.

"I was kind of nervous at that point. When I heard the bang I didn't know if somebody had shot. I didn't know what it was until my windshield was shattered and I couldn't see so I just got over," Smith explained.

He says he was able to pull over safely to the side of the road.

Smith notified Michigan State Police. He was told they're investigating.

In 2017 a man from Genesse county was killed in Flint after police say teens dropped a large rock from an overpass.

Police say teens were also behind a Macomb county man being killed in Toledo when they dropped a sandbag from the overpass.

Smith says this is just a good reminder to keep your eyes open.