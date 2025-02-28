Mayor Duggan looks to cut property taxes, invest in DDOT & homeless services in 2026 budget proposal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivered his 12th and final fiscal year budget to City Council Friday.

"We are actually running $70 million ahead of projection," said Duggan.

The mayor said that the City of Detroit is once again approaching a new fiscal year on top.

"For the 11th straight year, we are going to finish this fiscal year with a surplus," he said.

The mayor said that the city has managed past debts so well that, in 2026, he is proposing cutting property taxes by $3 mills.

"For the average Detroiter, if you own a house that’s worth $100,000, that is $150 a year tax cut to you," Duggan said.

When asked what he's most excited about in the budget, he answered allocating more funds to DDOT. The mayor is proposing increasing the budget from $190 million to $210 million.

He said, this year, they are adding 45 buses and hiring 63 more drivers and 24 mechanics.

"They are scheduled to start coming in late summer," said the mayor, referring to the buses.

The mayor said another budget highlight is the plan to address homelessness in the City of Detroit.

Duggan said they plan to double the number of immediate shelter beds and increase the number of outreach workers.

He said, "As we have learned in the tragic circumstances this month, we need to do more. So we’re proposing that that general fund contribution go from $6 million to $8.4 million."

The proposed budget also includes:



$14.1 million for Police public safety current services support

$2.0 million for Grow Detroit’s Young Talent

As well as $69 million in one-time investments, across all funds, supported by the previous year’s surplus and one-time revenues:

$30.0 million for Risk Management Fund $14.0 million for freeway cleanup, alleys, and commercial corridors $4.4 million for continuation of Community Violence Intervention $3.0 million for Fire/EMS overtime to support new recruit transition $2.5 million for Motor City Match



Duggan also said he's prioritizing figuring out what's next for the GM Renaissance Center, saying he doesn't want to leave it behind as a problem for the city when he leaves.

The city council will have public hearings on the budget this spring.

This presentation hints at the end of an era in Detroit.

Duggan walked away from his last budget proposal, proud of what Detroit has accomplished during his now 11 years in office.

"It was a city that didn’t have a lot of hope; it is a very different city today," said Duggan