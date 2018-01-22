Mayor Duggan wants Cobo Center renamed, a deal could be a payday for Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Could Cobo Center soon be getting a name-lift?

The idea was started months ago by Mayor Duggan.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE IN OUR LIVE NEWSCAST POLL, WHICH RUNS FROM 4:30 P.M. TO 6:15 P.M. MONDAY

Money is the biggest reason - with a name like Cobo, there isn’t any revenue for the convention center.

The second reason is Detroit’s mayor wants it gone.

But after talking to people at the auto show, there really isn’t a clear answer to what name the public wants on the side of this building.

“Cobo” has been the name of Detroit’s convention center for nearly 50 years, but one of the first signs that the name could change came back in August when Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gave a bit of a history lesson at a Mackinac Island speech.

Monday Cobo Center’s General Manager says the process for renaming started about 8 months ago.

Claude Molinari declined to say how many or what offers have come in, but a new name could be a continuing payday for Cobo with a naming rights deal.

Despite the mayor wanting it gone, Cobo’s GM says they will wait for the right fit. He isn’t prepared to make any announcements yet.