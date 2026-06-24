DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announced a $58 million investment Tuesday to repave streets in every neighborhood across the city.



Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Mayor Mary Sheffield announces $58M Detroit road repaving project

The project will repave 44 miles of residential streets, including 17 miles of major thoroughfares, including Kercheval Ave, Chicago Blvd, Vernor Hwy, and Oakwood Blvd.

"And let me just say our great partner Governor Whitmer is not the only one fixing the roads around here. The city of Detroit is as well," Sheffield said.

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The investment breaks down as follows:



Resurfacing 27 miles of residential streets - $14 million

Repaving 17 miles of major thoroughfares - $18 million

Removing 2 bridges over Dequindre Cut - $1 million

Reconstructing roads adjacent to Factory Zero - $10 million

Constructing connector to Joe Louis Greenway - $3.5 million

Construction of Michigan Avenue streetscape (Woodward to Cass) - $ 6 million

Construction of West Grand Boulevard Streetscape - $ 2 million

Constructing new brick paver roads on historic Virginia Park, from Woodward to John C. Lodge - $3.5 million

Sheffield said the investment goes beyond infrastructure.

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"This is critically important because we talk about overall quality of life in our neighborhoods. It's not just about buildings and developments. It's also about sidewalks and roads that enhance the overall quality of life for our neighborhoods," Sheffield said.

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Work kicked off Wednesday on Detroit's east side, in the Yorkshire Woods neighborhood, where residents said the improvements were long overdue.

Mose Primus, president of the Yorkshire Woods Community Organization, welcomed the project.

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"It's something that's been needed," Primus said.

Primus noted the visible difference the work is already making.

"That street was full of potholes and so was this one but now we got a straight shot," Primus said."So many people think that everything is being spent downtown and nothing is coming to the neighborhoods. This is evidence right here."

Easts ide resident Tracy Hale said neighbors are embracing the disruption.

"We love it. We don't care about the noise, we just love that they're beautifying our neighborhoods," Hale said.

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For some residents, the repairs represent decades of waiting. Michelle West, a 32-year-old east side resident, said she has been reporting potholes for nearly 20 years.

"I am a long time, 32 year resident on this block and I have been reporting potholes for probably 20 years and I am so thankful to see this work being done today," West said.

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The road repaving project comes weeks after the city announced a nearly $10 million investment in sidewalk repairs. The city says alleyways are next on the list. The repaving project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

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