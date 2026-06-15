Mayor Sheffield unveils Rise Higher Detroit Community Framework after survey of thousands of residents

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield has unveiled the Rise Higher Detroit Community Framework, a set of recommendations aimed at tackling the issues Detroiters care about most.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

City shares report on Detroit residents' top concerns

The framework is broken down into six main priorities, providing a blueprint for the city moving forward: thriving neighborhoods, safe and just communities, reliable transportation and infrastructure, equitable economic and workforce development, education and youth opportunities, and open and accessible government.

The framework was created after more than 8,000 Detroiters responded to a community survey earlier this year. Residents from all 39 Detroit zip codes participated. The full framework and survey results span more than 100 pages.

Sheffield says work to address some of these areas is already underway, pointing to investments in DDOT and an executive order reforming property assessments, among other accomplishments.

"This community will not just sit on a shelf in our office. It is a cornerstone where we turn to again and again as we shape policy decisions in this great city. The priorities Detroiters set through this process will be the standard that we strive to meet every single day," Sheffield said.

WXYZ-TV

The framework was unveiled at the Marygrove Conservancy. Donna Givens Davidson, president and CEO of Eastside Community Network, said the document reflects what many residents already know.

"We want more investment in the places that we live. So I think it documented things that people like me know intuitively and that allows it to become policy," Givens Davidson said.

WXYZ-TV

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