Meijer to offer free ice skating admission passes to The Rink at Campus Martius Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Beginning January 22 , The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) in collaboration with Meijer will offer shoppers free ice skating admission passes to The Rink at Campus Martius Park.

In total, 500 passes will be distributed per week at six store locations in Detroit and surrounding suburbs.

● Detroit - 14621 8 Mile Road, 48235

● Detroit - 21431 Grand River Ave., 48219

● Southfield - 2880 Telegraph Rd., 48034

● Allen Park - 3565 Fairlane Blvd., 48101

● Royal Oak - 5150 Coolidge Hwy., 49307

● Northville - 20401 Haggerty Road, 48167

Passes will be available at the service desk of each Meijer location. No purchase necessary. Limit four passes per person.

Skaters can redeem their pass on weekdays* from noon until 5 p.m. through March 2. They are invited to bring their own skates or rent a pair for $4.

This promotion is part of a larger effort by the DDP to engage people throughout the city and metro region in a fun, healthy activity. DDP also offers a discount to college students and Downtown Detroit residents every Thursday night. From 5 to 9 p.m., those with a valid student ID or state-issued proof of residency showing a 48226 zip code receive half off admission to the rink.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park is located at 800 Woodward Avenue (at the corner of Monroe Avenue).