Melting ice from warmer temperatures leaves 'ice craters' on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The change in temps causing some serious hazards that are more like a minefield for drivers to navigate.

Some how there is a substantial build up of ice on Detroit’s east side at Jefferson and Pennsylvania, but its melted in some spots creating a little more than a pothole.

It’s a tough terrain, proving tricky to traverse for some Detroit drivers: a sheet of ice at East Jefferson and Penn, masking the lurking danger - what can best be described as craters.

“Some type of water main must have broke,” says Dorian Jones who hit one of the craters with his car. “That’s like all ice and its ridiculous. I feel like they need to put more cones around it because it’s dangerous.”

Alonzo Robinson thought he was up for the challenge - going around the warning cone before getting stuck.

“I just thought it was another pothole I could dodge and I underestimated it,” Robinson says.

Luckily for him after several attempts he got out on his own. Others didn't share the same fortune, despite people from the neighborhood coming to help.

Some drivers are asking why the city isn’t doing more.

“You’re supposed to go this way,” Jones says. “So you coming from there you’re going to hit it if you don’t see it.”

“But some not just one little cone that’s maybe a foot and a half but put one of those flashers out there,” Robinson says. “I learned a lesson. I’m a little gutsy sometimes a risk taker. And I think I can maneuver myself out of anything, but that was almost overwhelming”