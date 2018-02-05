Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society offers tips for tracking down lost pets in Detroit

8:43 AM, May 14, 2017
Losing a pet is one of the scariest experiences for any pet owner. Here are some tips on what to do if your pet is lost in the city of Detroit:
 
1. Post your pet online.
2. File a report with all four Detroit animal shelters and visit in person at least 2-3 times a week.
  • Detroit Animal Care and Control, 313-224-6356
  • Detroit Dog Rescue, 313-458-8104
  • Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society, 313-891-1088
  • Michigan Humane Society, 313-872-3400
 
3. Search your neighborhood.

Make flyers with a recent photograph of your pet and your contact information, and then hand them out to your neighbors, letter carriers and delivery people.

 
4. Contact shelters, animal rescue groups and local police departments in nearby cities.
  • Dearborn Animal Shelter, 313-943-2077
  • Dearborn Heights Animal Control, 313-791-3497
  • Eastpointe Animal Control, 586-445-5100
  • Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society, 313-884-1551
  • Harper Woods Police Department 313-343-2530
  • Humane Society of Macomb, 586-731-9210
  • Macomb County Animal Shelter, 586-489-5115
  • Redford Township Animal Control 313-387-2698
  • Warren Animal Control 586-574-4806
  • Search for shelters and rescues on Petfinder.com
 
5. Advertise.

Post flyers at veterinary offices, pet-related businesses, grocery stores, community centers, and traffic intersections surrounding your home.

 
6. Leave food, water and a blanket, bed or toy outside near your door.

If your pet returns while you are not home, leaving provisions near your door will encourage them to stay put until you return.

 
7. Don’t give up!

Your pet is out there somewhere. Animals that have been missing for months and even years have been reunited with their owners.

 
When your pet is located, be prepared to provide your own personal identification, as well as proof of ownership, such as photos, veterinary records, or other documentation. At some facilities, you may be charged a boarding fee upon release of your animal.
 
The Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society veterinary clinic offers free or low-cost spay/neuter surgery and microchipping. The clinic is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-2pm. Call the clinic at 313-369-9863 for details.

