Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society offers tips for tracking down lost pets in Detroit

Post flyers at veterinary offices, pet-related businesses, grocery stores, community centers, and traffic intersections surrounding your home.
6. Leave food, water and a blanket, bed or toy outside near your door.
If your pet returns while you are not home, leaving provisions near your door will encourage them to stay put until you return.
7. Don’t give up!
Your pet is out there somewhere. Animals that have been missing for months and even years have been reunited with their owners.
When your pet is located, be prepared to provide your own personal identification, as well as proof of ownership, such as photos, veterinary records, or other documentation. At some facilities, you may be charged a boarding fee upon release of your animal.
The Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society veterinary clinic offers free or low-cost spay/neuter surgery and microchipping. The clinic is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-2pm. Call the clinic at 313-369-9863 for details.
