Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society offers tips for tracking down lost pets in Detroit

Losing a pet is one of the scariest experiences for any pet owner. Here are some tips on what to do if your pet is lost in the city of Detroit:

1. Post your pet online.

For the Love of Louie *Michigan Lost Pet Lookers* Link: https://www.facebook.com/For-the-Love-of-Louie-Michigan-Lost-Pet-Lookers-264553563570926/

Lost and Found Pets (Detroit)- Sponsored by Detroit Animal Care and Control Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lostfoundpetsdetroit/

Lost & Found Pets of Detroit, MI - Powered by PawBoost Link: https://www.facebook.com/LostFoundPetsDetroitMI/

Michigan Humane Society Lost & Found Link: http://www.michiganhumane.org/pet-care/lost-found/

Craigslist Detroit Metro (Lost+Found and Pets) Link: https://detroit.craigslist.org/

PawBoost Link: PawBoost.com



2. File a report with all four Detroit animal shelters and visit in person at least 2-3 times a week.

Detroit Animal Care and Control, 313-224-6356

Detroit Dog Rescue, 313-458-8104

Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society, 313-891-1088

Michigan Humane Society, 313-872-3400

3. Search your neighborhood.

Make flyers with a recent photograph of your pet and your contact information, and then hand them out to your neighbors, letter carriers and delivery people.

4. Contact shelters, animal rescue groups and local police departments in nearby cities.

Dearborn Animal Shelter, 313-943-2077

Dearborn Heights Animal Control, 313-791-3497

Eastpointe Animal Control, 586-445-5100

Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society, 313-884-1551

Harper Woods Police Department 313-343-2530

Humane Society of Macomb, 586-731-9210

Macomb County Animal Shelter, 586-489-5115

Redford Township Animal Control 313-387-2698

Warren Animal Control 586-574-4806

Search for shelters and rescues on Petfinder.com

5. Advertise.

Post flyers at veterinary offices, pet-related businesses, grocery stores, community centers, and traffic intersections surrounding your home.

6. Leave food, water and a blanket, bed or toy outside near your door.

If your pet returns while you are not home, leaving provisions near your door will encourage them to stay put until you return.

7. Don’t give up!

Your pet is out there somewhere. Animals that have been missing for months and even years have been reunited with their owners.

When your pet is located, be prepared to provide your own personal identification, as well as proof of ownership, such as photos, veterinary records, or other documentation. At some facilities, you may be charged a boarding fee upon release of your animal.

The Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society veterinary clinic offers free or low-cost spay/neuter surgery and microchipping. The clinic is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-2pm. Call the clinic at 313-369-9863 for details.