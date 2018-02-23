Michigan Humane Society offering reward after dog found wrapped in plastic

Cloudy
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information about whomever wrapped a little dog in plastic and then abandoned him on a sidewalk in Detroit.
You can see pictures from the Humane Society of how the dog was bound above.
MHS posted about the incident on Facebook.
You are asked to contact MHS Cruelty Investigations if you have any information.
