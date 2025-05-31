Michigan's largest plant-based event to be held June 1 in Detroit's Eastern Market

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — VegMichigan is hosting its 24th annual Spring VegFest on Sunday, June 1, 10am-4pm.

The free event provides individuals with an exciting opportunity to taste the best plant-based food that Michigan has to offer. The family-friendly event will be overflowing with food trucks, restaurants, and specialty food items. Free cooking demonstrations and presentations on a wide variety of topics in the field of plant-based living will kick off at 10:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

Attendees can also enjoy free food samples, complimentary massages from Irene’s Myomassology Institute, eco-friendly shopping, and a chance to learn about local nonprofits that are making a positive difference in the community. There will also be engaging activities for kids, low-cost face painting, and a free coloring book to take home. With delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere, everyone is sure to have a wonderful time. Whether someone is completely new to plant-based eating or a longtime vegan, they will have a wide variety of dishes from which to choose.

Eastern Market is located at 2934 Russell St. VegFest takes place in Sheds 5 and 6, right next to Eastern Market’s Sunday Street Market. Parking is free. For more details, visit vegmichigan.org.