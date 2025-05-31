Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

Michigan's largest plant-based event to be held June 1 in Detroit's Eastern Market

How people refer to veggies impacts how much they are eaten, study shows
Copyright Getty Images
Christopher Furlong
<p>Fruit and vegetables are displayed for sale at a grocers shop on May 23, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. Researchers at University College London recently said that eating 'five-a-day' of fruit and vegetables should be increased to seven. The study involving 65,226 men and women concluded that lifestyles which included at least seven-a-day reduced the chances of serious health issues.</p>
How people refer to veggies impacts how much they are eaten, study shows
Posted

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — VegMichigan is hosting its 24th annual Spring VegFest on Sunday, June 1, 10am-4pm.

The free event provides individuals with an exciting opportunity to taste the best plant-based food that Michigan has to offer. The family-friendly event will be overflowing with food trucks, restaurants, and specialty food items. Free cooking demonstrations and presentations on a wide variety of topics in the field of plant-based living will kick off at 10:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

Attendees can also enjoy free food samples, complimentary massages from Irene’s Myomassology Institute, eco-friendly shopping, and a chance to learn about local nonprofits that are making a positive difference in the community. There will also be engaging activities for kids, low-cost face painting, and a free coloring book to take home. With delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere, everyone is sure to have a wonderful time. Whether someone is completely new to plant-based eating or a longtime vegan, they will have a wide variety of dishes from which to choose.

Eastern Market is located at 2934 Russell St. VegFest takes place in Sheds 5 and 6, right next to Eastern Market’s Sunday Street Market. Parking is free. For more details, visit vegmichigan.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!