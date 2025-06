DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit’s Rouge Park, is turning 100!

To celebrate the milestone, Friends of Rouge Park is hosting a free, three-day festival from Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29 at the Joy & Spinoza area of Rouge Park. Festivities include live music, family-friendly activities, a community resource fair, and a special fundraising reception.

To learn more, visit https://detroitmi.gov/news/free-three-day-centennial-festival-rouge-park-kicks-today