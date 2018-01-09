Microsoft surprises Detroit school kids with new winter supplies and computers

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Wishes are coming true for kids at one school in Detroit. New Paradigm College Prep students were surprised by much needed winter supplies.

The kids were given 100 coats, hats, scarves, mittens and backpacks filled with supplies.

This was all thanks to Sandra Ware's wishful thinking.

"You know what? I'm going to go for it. I'm going to make a wish."

During the holidays, the Microsoft Store at Somerset Collection had a wish machine.

Shy Avnert is the community events manager for Microsoft.

She said, "Anyone from the community could come to our stores and make wishes for other people."

Ware went in to get her computer fixed and decided to submit a wish.

She said, "To my surprise, Microsoft granted my wish."

In addition to winter gear and school supplies, Microsoft donated $5,000 worth of technology for a computer lab and gaming lounge at the school.

Ware added, "The fact they chose our school, in just over the moon excited."