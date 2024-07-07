Midtown Detroit, Inc. to launch 'Sundays on Selden' series on July 7th

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Midtown Detroit, Inc. is gearing up for a brand-new event series with the launch of Sundays on Selden, set to kick off Sunday, July 7, at the outdoor Selden Courtyard located at 656 Selden Street, adjacent to Barcade and Nain Rouge Brewery.

Free to attend, this exciting community initiative promises to bring together locals and visitors alike for celebrations filled with music and family-friendly games and activities. Held the first Sunday of the month, July through September, Sundays on Selden will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 7, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1. The series promises a lively atmosphere with live DJs spinning tunes in the courtyard throughout the day.

The Detroit-based DJ lineup includes Jamaal Abiade on July 7, Stardust on Aug. 4 and DJ Drone on Sept. 1. Families are invited to join in on the fun with a range of interactive games sponsored by Come Play Detroit, including life-size Jenga, Connect Four and other activities designed to entertain guests of all ages. In addition to music and games, businesses surrounding the Selden Courtyard such as Condado Tacos, Nain Rouge Brewery and Barcade will be offering discounts and seasonal specials such as a ‘Bonfire at the Beach’ cocktail and Apple Pie Eggrolls with Vanilla Ice Cream.

For more information, visit MidtownDetroitInc.org.