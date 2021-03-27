Mother charged with child abuse in shooting of her son

(WXYZ) — A 30-year-old Detroit woman has been charged by Wayne County Prosecutors in connection with the non-fatal shooting of her 13-year-old son.

Brianna Williams has been charged with Child Abuse Second Degree. She is set to be arraigned on Sunday.

Officials say the boy was shot on the right side of his forehead by his 10-year-old cousin. The younger child had found the gun, which belonged to a relative.

“This case came to our office on the same day as another child shooting case, as a result of unsafe storage of a weapon,“ said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news release. "Way too many innocent, very young children have easy access to these deadly weapons and this situation usually ends up with a seriously injured or fatally wounded child. I do not understand why the adults cannot safely store their firearms.”