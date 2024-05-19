Motown Museum to host annual Founder’s Day celebration on May 19

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Motown Museum is welcoming the community to its annual Founder’s Day celebration from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Community vendors, performances from Hitsville NEXT program participants and appearances by special guests will be highlights of Founder’s Day, which is a Motown Museum tradition. Entertainment on the museum’s immersive Rocket Plaza will culminate the day of celebration and give the local Detroit community the opportunity to experience the Motown magic together.

Founder’s Day is an annual, free and open to the public celebration hosted by Motown Museum in honor of Esther Gordy Edwards, Motown Museum’s late founder who made commemorating the Motown legacy in Detroit a reality for the world. The event will kick off the 2024 summer performance series on Rocket Plaza, which will be packed with captivating concerts and unique community gathering events that will make Rocket Plaza and Motown Museum the place to be for live music and outdoor entertainment in Detroit.

Two-for-one Motown Museum tours will also be available on Founder’s Day. Interested participants should plan to purchase Motown Museum tours through the box office on the day of the event. Motown Museum Campus Rocket Plaza (in front of Hitsville U.S.A.) is located at 2648 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit, MI (48208).

For more information on Motown Museum, visit http://www.motownmuseum.org