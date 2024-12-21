Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

Motown Tattoo's 7th Annual Toys for Tatts Toy Collection Drive set for December 21

Walmart Shoppers Toys
David J. Phillip/AP
Shoppers look at toys at a Walmart Supercenter Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Walmart Shoppers Toys
Posted

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Motown Tattoo Company is excited to announce its 7th Annual Toys for Tatts Toy Drive, combining the art of tattooing with community giving.

On December 21, participants who donate new, unopened toys with receipts will receive a tattoo of equal value. 100% of proceeds go to families in need in Detroit. Last year, Motown Tattoo supported over 120 families, and this year they aim to help even more. The company invites other local tattoo shops to join in spreading holiday cheer.

Join the drive at Motown Tattoo, 15146 Gratiot, Detroit 48205. For additional information, call 313-828-2855.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a story or a tip? Share your voice