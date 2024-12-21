Motown Tattoo's 7th Annual Toys for Tatts Toy Collection Drive set for December 21

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Motown Tattoo Company is excited to announce its 7th Annual Toys for Tatts Toy Drive, combining the art of tattooing with community giving.

On December 21, participants who donate new, unopened toys with receipts will receive a tattoo of equal value. 100% of proceeds go to families in need in Detroit. Last year, Motown Tattoo supported over 120 families, and this year they aim to help even more. The company invites other local tattoo shops to join in spreading holiday cheer.

Join the drive at Motown Tattoo, 15146 Gratiot, Detroit 48205. For additional information, call 313-828-2855.