MSP: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in overnight wrongway crash on M-10

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — One driver was killed and another was seriously injured after a wrongway crash in Detroit early Saturday morning, according to the Michigan State Police.

It happened around 12:50 a.m., on southbound M-10 at Livernois.

Investigators said that a 56-year-old man driving a Ford Fusion was driving north in the southbound lanes when he hit a Mercedes sedan, traveling southbound in the middle lane.

The impact caused both cars to spun out, with the Fusion endeing up on top of the concrete median barrier and the Sedan striking another southbound vehicle.

The driver of the Fusion was killed instantly, per MSP. The driver of the sedan, a 67-year-old woman, was seriously injured and transported to the hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

This accident caused a portion of the Lodge southbound to be closed for 4 hours for investigation.

“Currently, investigators have not been able to determine where or why the driver of the Ford entered the freeway the wrong way or if impaired driving is a factor.” said Lt. Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer for MSP at the conclusion of a Twitter thread about the incident. “This investigation is continuing and pends autopsy results.”