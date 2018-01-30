MSP recovers $70,000 in merchandise allegedly tied to retail fraud scheme

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police allege what was happening at the Omni Liquor Store on Detroit's west side was rooted in fraud, accusing the store of being involved in a fencing operation - selling stolen goods.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, members of MSP's Emergency Support Team helped execute a search warrant with their fraud investigators.

MSP 1st Lt. James Grady says the store became a target of a lengthy investigation after drug addicts were being caught shoplifting at major stores.

It's alleged that the store was being used to resell and/or store some of the stolen items.

7 Action News could not reach anyone at the store for comment.