MSP recovers $70,000 in merchandise allegedly tied to retail fraud scheme
6:07 PM, Jan 30, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police allege what was happening at the Omni Liquor Store on Detroit's west side was rooted in fraud, accusing the store of being involved in a fencing operation - selling stolen goods.
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, members of MSP's Emergency Support Team helped execute a search warrant with their fraud investigators.
MSP 1st Lt. James Grady says the store became a target of a lengthy investigation after drug addicts were being caught shoplifting at major stores.
It's alleged that the store was being used to resell and/or store some of the stolen items.
7 Action News could not reach anyone at the store for comment.
