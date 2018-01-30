MSP recovers $70,000 in merchandise allegedly tied to retail fraud scheme

6:07 PM, Jan 30, 2018
60 mins ago

Michigan State Police have raided a Detroit store that is accused of reselling good.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police allege what was happening at the Omni Liquor Store on Detroit's west side was rooted in fraud, accusing the store of being involved in a fencing operation - selling stolen goods.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, members of MSP's Emergency Support Team helped execute a search warrant with their fraud investigators.

MSP 1st Lt. James Grady says the store became a target of a lengthy investigation after drug addicts were being caught shoplifting at major stores. 

It's alleged that the store was being used to resell and/or store some of the stolen items. 

7 Action News could not reach anyone at the store for comment. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top