Mumford HS coach talks about hiring Connor Stalions and his player's reactions

DETROIT (WXYZ) — He's been called "the most hated man in college football" and he's now going to be a defensive coordinator at a Detroit high school... we're talking about Connor Stalions.

This fall the former Michigan football staffer will be on the sidelines at Mumford High School football games.

Mumford High School head football coach, William McMichael hired him, telling 7 News Detroit that although the news just broke, he's been helping coach their team for months.

"A lot of the kids call him ‘5 Star Stalions’" shared McMichael. "They are learning a lot, so something they haven’t done in a while."

When asked what they're learning from Stalions, McMichael said, "How to go about breaking down film, being a college football player, the nuances of what it takes, the hard work."

Stalions is well known for being a former low-level Michigan staffer who in 2023 allegedly masterminded a University of Michigan sign-stealing operation.

McMichael said he met Stalions through a mutual friend and when he brought Stalions to his players this year, none of them knew who he was.

When asked what his players' raw reaction was, after hearing what Stalions is known for, McMichael said, "What he’s known for is being a great defensive mind, and being able to figure out an opponent's tendency so that’s what I stressed to the players."

When asked if McMichael thinks Stalions is also well known for being 'pretty good at getting on the sidelines,' McMichael said, "I don’t know."

The NCAA investigation into this issue is still ongoing.

Stalions is accused of sending people to scout Michigan's future opponent's signs, including recording video of opponent teams from their own sidelines.

When asked if he's worried about what message hiring Stalions may send to his players, McMichael said; "No, because they know him as a person. The things that happened in the NCAA, that’s NCAA, it’s different in high school football."

When asked how McMichael will react to parents and fans disapproving of the hire, McMichael said, "People have their opinions, it’s just like now with the Republicans and Democrats, everyone has their own opinion."

McMichaels himself was the assistant head coach at Belleville High School the past four seasons, where they won multiple state championships.

Last year Mumford High School's football team had one win.

McMichaels said he's excited to turn things around for his players this year, he said his players already love Stalions, and he is confident that bringing in someone with college national championship team experience will give them a huge edge.

"We want the Michigan defense and I don’t think anybody knows the Michigan defense better than he does," said Stalions.