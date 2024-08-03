"My Neighborhood Matters” celebrates the people of Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — "My Neighborhood Matters,” a new campaign to promote and celebrate the people in the neighborhoods of Detroit, is being launched in connection with the 18th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day on Saturday, August 3.

The campaign invites residents to share stories about their neighborhoods in essays, photos and videos that will be posted on the ARISE Detroit! website, YouTube channel, and newsletter. The content will also be shared with local media. Events will be held in nearly every Detroit zip code and neighborhood, stretching from downtown to Eight Mile Road, from sunup to sundown.

Traditionally, the massive community service day has more than 100 events. Since Neighborhoods Day began in 2007, ARISE Detroit! has promoted, marketed and supported a cumulative total of more than 3,000 community improvement events and service projects. Among the events already registered for Neighborhoods Day this year is the returning Belle Isle Art Fair and a first time event, The MotorCity Arise Car and Bike Cruise, which will run from Eight Mile Road to Belle Isle.

All Neighborhoods Day events will be posted at arisedetroit.org. People looking for volunteer opportunities can contact registered groups listed on the website. Possible 2024 Neighborhoods Day activities include:

• Blight removal and beautification of homes and businesses

• Homeowner spruce up and beautification projects, such as painting, mowing lawns, and planting trees, flowers or shrubs

• Giveaways of school supplies and food

• Front porch, front lawn or backyard parties, barbecues, picnics and celebrations of various kinds

• Music concerts and festivals

• Children’s sidewalk chalk games or other kids’ activities at their homes

• Resource fairs with information on community programs and services

• Art events with local artists displaying their paintings, sculptures and other works in front of homes and businesses

• Serve A Senior: Young people and others providing a service for senior citizens, such as painting a house, sprucing up a garden, delivering food, etc.

Learn more at arisedetroit.org or call 313-921-1955.