Nearly $9 million development coming to Detroit's Bagley neighborhood with market, small businesses

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A nearly $9 million development is coming to Detroit's Bagley neighborhood, bringing a new market, event space and small businesses to a former brownfield site.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield laid out plans for the project at an event Monday. Those plans include a new artisan market, event space and 20 small business spaces.

7 News Detroit reporter Carli Petrus has more on that announcement in the video below:

Nearly $9 million development coming to Detroit's Bagley neighborhood with market, event space and small businesses

Construction on the new market and event space is now underway, replacing a former brownfield site that sat vacant for years.

"Detroit's growth must go beyond downtown," Sheffield said.

Tribe Development is leading the project, with funding from federal tax credits and Detroit's Strategic Neighborhood Fund. It's all part of a larger push to bring new investment to this part of the city.

"This place and this neighborhood is near and dear to me and to see the growth, I could not be more proud," Sheffield said.

Just down the street, a new market called The Counter opened about a month ago. Store associate Anthony Young says he's excited to see more businesses coming to the area.

"It's really cool seeing that there is this type of stuff out here in Detroit. I think it's beautiful for the community actually," Young said.

Right across the street, construction is also underway on the new Sawyer Arts Apartments, with 38 units of affordable housing. Taqee Vernon with community support space Live6 says the new development will give residents more places to shop, gather and spend time in their own neighborhood.

"It's nice to know that there are people developing amenities for them to enjoy," Vernon said.

For longtime residents like Erica Story, who grew up in Bagley in the 1970s, the changes are bringing a sense of excitement.

"Oh, I think it's going to be really nice it'll bring back a lot of people to come to this area," Story said.

She says she's looking forward to seeing what the new development brings.

"It's going to be up and coming. I think it's going to be really nice," Story said.

Construction is supposed to be complete by late 2027.

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