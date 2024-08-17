Neighborhood Wellness Centers offer free preventive health screenings for Detroit residents

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — In collaboration with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Detroit Health Department is offering Community Health Worker (CHW) services to assist residents with accessing resources and wraparound services at seven existing Neighborhood Wellness Centers across the city of Detroit.
Currently operating Neighborhood Wellness Centers (NWC) will continue to provide COVID-19 testing, and will also offer Detroiters free blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol screenings. All seven Neighborhood Wellness Centers are in locations that served as COVID-19 test sites.
The site services will begin on August 15th – 17th, and no appointments are required to receive services. The locations for Neighborhood Wellness Centers are listed below:
• Hartford Memorial Baptist, Head Start Building
(313) 861-1285
14000 West Seven Mile Road, Detroit, MI 48235
Hours: Monday, 10 am – 5 pm | Thursday, 10 am – 5 pm | Friday, 9 am – 4 pm
• Historic King Solomon Baptist Church
(313) 355-2150
6100 14th Street, Detroit, MI 48208
Hours: Thursday, 10 am – 6 pm | Friday, 10 am – 6 pm | Saturday, 9 am – 2 pm
• The Open Door Church of God in Christ
(313) 526-3460 Hours
12411 East 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI 48205
Hours: Tuesday, 10 am – 6 pm | Wednesday, 10 am – 6 pm | Thursday, 10 am – 6 pm
• Southwestern Church of God
(313) 386-7960
3032 South Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48217
Hours: Monday, 10 am – 6 pm | Wednesday, 10 am – 6 pm | Thursday, 10 am – 6 pm (Launch Date - Thursday, August 15th)
• Triumph Church, Central Campus
(313) 386-8044
15801 Joy Road, Detroit, MI 48228
Hours: Monday, 10 am – 5 pm | Wednesday, 10 am – 5pm | Friday, 10 am – 6 pm
• Bethel Baptist Church East
(313) 923-3060
5715 Holcomb Street, Suite 33, Detroit, MI 48213
Hours: Monday, 10 am – 5 pm | Wednesday, 10 am – 6 pm | Friday, 10 am – 5 pm
• Wayne County Community College District, Northwest Campus
(313) 943-4000
8200 West Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48219
Hours: Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm | Wednesday, 11 am – 7 pm | Saturday, 10 am – 2 pm