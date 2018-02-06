Neighbors in Detroit's Palmer Woods cry foul over basketball court

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Neighbors are teaming up to fight what they call a nightmare in Palmer Woods.

They say their peace and quiet is at stake so they marched downtown to demand action.

They say since 2015, once the wicked winter weather makes it way of out here, the spring brings a long, long list of problems coming from a neighbor’s property.

It's a pretty elaborate basketball court, which, they think is cool. So what's the conundrum?

They say it doesn’t belong at the entrance to their neighborhood and that kids from all over come and use it as if it were public. But it's not.

We knocked on the door, called several numbers, but got no answer from the owner.

Neighbors say they just want the court to be safe, supervised, and in an appropriate place for a residential space.