Northbound I-75 shut down in Detroit after semi carrying auto parts overturns

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Northbound I-75 is closed at Schaffer in Detroit as crews work to clear up a mess from an overturned semi truck.

The accident happened just after 7:15 p.m.

The freeway is expected to be closed for 2 to 3 hours while crews clear up the auto parts that the truck was carrying.

One person suffered a minor injury in the accident.

Police say there is no apparent damage to the bridge.