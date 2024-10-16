Officers injured when Detroit police sergeant opened fire on them released from hospital

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers who were injured after a fellow officer opened fire on them during an incident on the city's east side on Monday afternoon have been released from the hospital.

Monday at 2:26 p.m., Sgt. Jacob Moss — a 13-year veteran of the department and an SRT officer — called 911 from a building at Davison and St. Aubin and said he wanted to talk to a negotiator, had a gun and was about to kill himself.

7 Investigators report: DPD Sgt. wanted fellow officers, negotiator to respond to scene before he opened fire

He told the operator that he wanted his fellow SRT officers to respond. The call lasted more than 30 minutes.

Moss was shooting in the air with a high-powered rifle, and the responding officers retreated to their vehicle.

That's when Moss walked to the back of the vehicle and opened fire, shooting it multiple times. One officer was shot in the leg and another in the thigh. They returned fire.

By the end, Moss was dead after opening fire on two responding officers, grazing one and striking another.

He had just returned to active duty status after being off medical leave.

During a Monday evening news conference, Chief James White said that the officer had a serious generative condition but had returned to full duty on Oct. 3. He was also in uniform when he was shot.

Police chief and mayor provide update after two officers were shot by another officer

Sources say the sergeant told the 911 operator that the department did not care about what officers like him were going through, that he suffered back pain and felt like he was not supported.