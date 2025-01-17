Officials cleaning up fuel leak at gas station on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department is working to clean up a fuel spill at a gas station on the city's east side.

Officials say about 70 gallons of gasoline spilled from a truck that had just started to offload at the station in the 14000 block of Fenkell. Fire officials say a gasket failed and started the leak.

The tanker operator was able to quickly stop the leak during the offloading, and it was contained to just 70 gallons. However some of the fuel did make it into the sewer.

Officials have notified the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, which is cleaning up the spill.

The situation is expected to be completely cleaned up in the next several hours.