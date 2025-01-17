Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

Officials cleaning up fuel leak at gas station on Detroit's west side

The Detroit Fire Department is working to clean up a fuel spill at a gas station on the city's west side.
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department is working to clean up a fuel spill at a gas station on the city's west side.

Officials say about 70 gallons of gasoline spilled from a truck that had just started to offload at the station in the 14000 block of Fenkell. Fire officials say a gasket failed and started the leak.

The tanker operator was able to quickly stop the leak during the offloading, and it was contained to just 70 gallons. However some of the fuel did make it into the sewer.

Officials have notified the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, which is cleaning up the spill.

The situation is expected to be completely cleaned up in the next several hours.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a tip or a story idea? Share your voice with us!