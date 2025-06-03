Operation Purple Rain: Detroit police warrant sweep targets offenders

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking to cool the streets before they heat up this summer with Operation Purple Rain.



We rolled out with Detroit cops and Wayne County Sheriff deputies as they hit the city looking for a wide array of people with active warrants for all sorts of violent crimes.

“Dozens of arrest warrants,” said Detroit Police Commander Anthony O’Rourke. “People that have Assault with Intent to Commit Murder warrants all the way to tether probation violations warrants, so we’re all over the place. “

Randy Wimbley was with officers as they took a man into custody on the city’s west side.

“He was wanted for an aggravated assault on a police officer,” said Detroit Police Sgt. Eugene Bomber.

Sgt. Bomber is from the joint DPD - Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Apprehension Service Team, or FAST. He says the operation is making use of the same tactics that helped FAST arrest roughly 1,100 fugitives last year with hardly any use of force—strength in numbers.

“It’s a big difference maker when an individual looks out of a house and sees 20-25 police officers,” said Sgt. Bomber. “They understand that the amount of presence that we have is going to be overwhelming if they decide to do something foolish.”

Summer homicides in Detroit dropped by nearly 20 percent in 2024. DPD is looking to continue that downward trend in summer homicides and violent crimes, and Operation Purple Rain could play a significant role in that effort.

“We are continuing to drive the crime rate down: homicides, non-fatal shootings, carjackings across the board. A combination of our pro-active measures on the street, right?” said Commander O’Rourke. “Also, our investigative techniques on the backside. Closure rates have never been higher, I don’t believe, in the city of Detroit for those three major categories.”

Purple Rain is part of DPD’s warrant blitz – a quarterly operation targeting crime. Commander O’Rourke says the message Police Chief Todd Bettison is sending is crystal clear.

“Don’t be involved in criminal activity, because Detroit police will track you down, conduct an investigation, and we’ll get you removed off from the streets,” said Commander O’Rourke.