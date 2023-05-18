Outlier Media's Streetlight Detroit newsletter focuses on safety, justice & policing in Detroit

Outlier Media, a partner of WXYZ-TV, is launching a new newsletter called Streetlight Detroit.

Subscribe to the new Streetlight Detroit newsletter for engaging and critical deep dives at the intersection of safety, justice and policing in the city.

This isn’t a rundown of the latest crime headlines. Instead, starting this May, you’ll see us in your inbox every other week with the explainers, data and key stories you need to help build a safer Detroit. We’ll bring you the best information, experts and reporting on how safety and policing intersect in the city, from the expansion of ShotSpotter and surveillance technology to the increasing frequency and severity of mental health crises to updates on oversight or inaction by the Board of Police Commissioners.

Members of the Collaborative Detroit Newsrooms network — Outlier Media/Detroit Documenters, BridgeDetroit, Chalkbeat Detroit, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Metro Times, Michigan Radio, Planet Detroit, WDET 101.9 FM, WXYZ (Channel 7) — are working together to make sure Detroiters have the information they need to feel safer.

