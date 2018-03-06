Parents hope you can help find missing Detroit woman Angela Caraway

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit woman vanished without a trace. She’s a daughter, sister, wife, mother.

Now the questions is: Where is 29-year-old Angela Caraway?

Those who knew her first, her parents, sat down with me to talk about their daughter and her disappearance.

They talked about their love for their daughter and the pain of not knowing where she is.

Angela is a Patient Care Technician at Beaumont-Dearborn Hospital, the last place her loved ones say she was seen.

Through Friday night, her co-workers said they could tell something was wrong. She was tired, sad and just not herself.

As she ended work early Saturday morning, Angela headed home to her husband and two children. She never got there.

If you would like to help Angela’s family, they ask that you share you pictures, her story and pray.

Angela's car is a silver 2016 Dodge Dart, with license plate DMJ 3932. It is missing too.

If you have any information, call Detroit police right away.