People Mover officials announce new station name, new 'voice' for transit system

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Big changes are coming to the Detroit People Mover, with the first announced being the new permanent name for the former Joe Louis Arena stop.

Detroit Transportation Corporation officials, along with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Sterling Group founder Gary Torgow, announced Wednesday that the stop, which is the closest to the riverfront, will now be known as the Water Square Station. For the past 5 years, the stop has been known as West Riverfront, a switch from its original name, which occurred following the closing of the Joe Louis Arena in 2017.

Since the demolition of Joe Louis, the area has become the Water Square neighborhood, including the Residences Water Square, which opened 17 months ago, and the 600-room JW Marriott Detroit Water Square hotel, which is under construction and set to open in 2027.

“We are celebrating the Water Square neighborhood,” said DTC Chief Operating Officer Robert Cramer. “The clear vision that has emerged for the Water Square Station and its critical role in the development of the western portion of the district will continue to connect transit riders in the near future.”

And further development of the area is already underway, including a community benefits project that was announced as part of the station renaming.

“By fall 2026, Second Avenue Extension will connect the street from Yzerman Drive to Congress for the first time in decades, transforming the area into a well-lit, pedestrian and bike-friendly pathway that will appeal to both residents, People Mover riders, and guests visiting the neighborhood,” said Mayor Duggan. “The Sterling Group’s investment in the community supports public transportation, downtown living and expands the city’s number of hotel rooms, increasing our competitive bids for national sporting events and conventions.”

In addition to the new station name, officials with the People Mover also announced that the system will be getting a new official voice for the first time in its 38-year history. Beginning this summer, the transit system's on-board station announcements and welcome messages will be provided by WJR's JR Morning host Lloyd Jackson.

“When we thought about an unforgettable voice that truly embodies and embraces Detroit, Lloyd’s was at the top of the list. His presence on the radio and ours in public transportation share more than just longevity— each moves the city forward with pride in our community and with a purposeful mission. Having Lloyd on board brings together two pillars of Detroit’s history, creating something special for residents and visitors alike,” said Robert Cramer, CEO of the Detroit Transportation Corporation and City of Detroit’s Executive Director of Transit.

While he's been a journalist working in Detroit for decades, Jackson says he's proud to be a part of riders’ lives in a different way as the voice of the People Mover.

“I grew up in Detroit, and this is my town,” said Jackson. “I can’t wait for my grandkids to hear me – it’s a legacy thing.”