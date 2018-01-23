Police investigate murder of detroit dad killed in drive-by shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Who gunned down a young father as he stopped at a street light? It happened on Detroit’s east side Monday evening.

Police say the man stopped at Zorba’s Restaurant at McNichols and Gunston to get dinner. Then when he left, as he was stopped at a traffic light in front of the restaurant, someone drove up and started shooting.

Police responded. They found people who said they saw it all. They told police the shooter pointed a gun into the victims car.

The victim tried to get away. He drove his car to a nearby gas station for help, where he died at the scene.

Police now are working to find out why the 21-year-old from Detroit was killed and who is responsible.

If you have any information that could help Police determine what happened they ask that you give them a call.

