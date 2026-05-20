Police investigating after double fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a double fatal shooting on Detroit's east side on Wednesday afternoon.

Detroit police say they received a ShotSpotter alert around 1:49 p.m. in the 9600 block of McKinney Street.

According to police, a man and a woman were found dead in two vehicles at the scene.

Police say they believe the suspect walked up to the vehicles, which were parked in a residential area, and opened fire.

A 1-month-old child was reportedly in the backseat of one of the vehicles, but was uninjured, police say.

Police say they believe the suspect targeted the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.