Police looking for suspect after triple shooting in Detroit

12:39 PM, Jan 7, 2018

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a triple shooting early Sunday morning in Detroit.

The shooting occurred at an after-hours club near east 7 Mile Road and Westphalia Street on the city's east side.

Police say a 58-year-old man is in extremely critical condition after being shot in the chest. A 35-year-old man hit in the left buttocks and leg is in temporary serious condition.

A 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head is in stable condition.

Police say what lead to the shooting is unclear.

