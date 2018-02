Police looking for suspects in Detroit beauty supply store break-in

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help for information regarding two suspects breaking and entering into a business on the city's east side.

On Feb. 18, police say two men broke into the J.J. Beauty Supply located in the 12000 block of East Warren.

The suspects gained entry by making a hole in the building near the front door.

Police say that once inside, the suspects filled garage bags with merchandise, but when they heard security approach, they dropped the bags and fled the location on foot.

The suspects are described by police as two black men wearing black hooded sweatshirts.