Police looking to identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident on the city's west side.

On Dec. 30, in the area of Tireman and Terry, police say an unknown suspect traveling westbound on Tireman in a white 4-door sedan struck a 63-year-old male victim as he was walking in the street westbound on Tireman.

After the incident, the suspect continued driving, police said.

The vehicle is possibly a 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu, and is said to have front end damage.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or has any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Detroit Police Fatal Squad unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.