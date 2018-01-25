Police on scene of barricaded suspect after police officer wounded on Detroit's east side

11:10 PM, Jan 24, 2018
1 min ago

A Detroit police officer has been wounded on the city's east side. It's happening on McDougall, near East Grand Boulevard and Chene.

A Detroit police officer has been wounded on the city's east side. It's happening on McDougall, near East Grand Boulevard and Chene.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit police officer has been wounded on the city's east side.

It's happening on McDougall, near East Grand Boulevard and Chene.

A large police presence is in the area and officers are in a standoff with a suspect barricaded in a home.

The officer is in critical condition.

Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for the latest on this breaking news.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top