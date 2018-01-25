Police on scene of barricaded suspect after police officer wounded on Detroit's east side

Cloudy
HI: 29°
LO: 22°
A Detroit police officer has been wounded on the city's east side. It's happening on McDougall, near East Grand Boulevard and Chene.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit police officer has been wounded on the city's east side.
It's happening on McDougall, near East Grand Boulevard and Chene.
A large police presence is in the area and officers are in a standoff with a suspect barricaded in a home.
The officer is in critical condition.
Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for the latest on this breaking news.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.