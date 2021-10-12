Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured Detroit man

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It was just another day on the job for James Elmore. He was blowing away leaves after mowing lawns on Bewick Street until the unexpected happened.

A black Mercedes-Benz speeds down the street and knocks Elmore over. In surveillance video, you can see the car continues to drive off but then backs up.

The driver comes out of the car and has a question for Elmore who is in his 70s.

“Why you in the middle of the street? You too old you need to be on the sidewalk,” you can hear the driver ask.

“Furious because his mirror was broke after he hit my husband but he’s fussing at him because he broke his mirror,” says Elmore’s wife Alesia.

Police tell us the car drives off moments later. His wife tells us James was rushed to Ascension St. John’s Hospital.

“Already had one surgery to put pins in his leg because his ankle is broken in three places,” she tells us.

Doctors tell her he may need more surgery.

“Broken bones take a long time to heal, so we got a long process ahead,” she adds.

Detroit police tell us speeding is a factor in this incident.

In the same location where Mr. Elmore was hit, the city of Detroit is getting ready to install several speed humps. This is part of their 3rd round of speed humps they are installing across the city.

A spokesperson with the public works department tells us residents have made several requests within the last 10 months.

Neighbors tell us that speeding is a problem in this area.

Mrs. Elmore says she’s just glad neighbors were around to help.

“Thank you for coming out and being a support,” said Elmore.

When it comes to the driver she has a message, “Turn yourself in because it was not right.”

Detroit police are looking for license plate number DAK0874. Anyone with information is asked to call police.