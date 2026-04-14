Police searching for man after officer-involved shooting, chase in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a man they believe was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Monday.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, police said they’re looking for 24-year-old Jordon Campbell. He was driving a Ford Bronco in a cross-city chase.

According to police, officers attempted to stop him early Monday morning on the city's east side, but he took off. Police eventually tracked his vehicle to Asbury Park on the west side.

Investigators say Campbell drove toward an officer, who then opened fire.

Campbell managed to take off a second time and get away from police.

“We’re asking anyone in the public and Mr. Campbell to reach out to the Detroit Police Department, so we can speak with him and to do a well-being check on him as a result of the injuries that were possibly sustained,” Detroit Police Capt. Marcus Thurkill said.

The officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

If you have any information about where Campbell may be, please call police.