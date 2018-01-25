Police seeking two men for stealing 14 pairs of jeans from Detroit retail store

Mostly Cloudy
(WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and located two suspects involved in a larceny on the city's east side.
On Jan. 16, two men entered a retail store in the 16900 block of Harper.
After browsing the store for a few moments, one of the suspects grabbed 14 pairs of jeans.
Both suspects then fled the location going westbound on Harper in a blue four-door sedan.
If anyone recognizes these individuals, please call DPD's fifth precinct at 313-596-5540.
