Pope Francis mourners remember his role in Solanus Casey Beatification

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pope Francis’ legacy looms large in metro Detroit for his honoring of a beloved priest whose work amongst the poor resounded through generations of Catholics in southeast Michigan.

The passing of Pope Francis is resonating deeply with the faithful in metro Detroit, thanks in part for his role in the beatification of Solanus Casey in 2017.

“When we asked him to pray for my two brothers, they were right in the worst of the war,” Josephine Woldarczyk said. “And he said to me, ‘Your brothers will be alright.’ And they were. They came home without a scratch.”

At 104, Woldarczyk’s memories of Father Solanus Casey are as sharp as ever and weigh heavily in her mourning of Pope Francis.

“Oh, I was devastated when he died,” Woldarczyk said.

Pope Francis was pivotal in pushing Father Casey one step closer to sainthood.

Although born in Wisconsin, Father Casey spent most of his adult life and ministry in Detroit, caring for the poor, the sick, and the least among us.

Nearly 71,000 people, including Woldarczyk, flocked to Ford Field for his beatification.

“He meant everything to us. We were all waiting and hoping that would happen, and it did happen,” Woldarczyk said. “Pope Francis reviewed a lot of this work Father Solanus did. Pope Francis was just instrumental in sainthood, possible sainthood.”

Brother Steven Kropp, Executive Director of the Solanus Casey Center on the city’s east side, expects many will travel there when it opens Tuesday.

“They’re gonna say, well, we gotta pray for the Pope, so I’m going down to see Solanus and we’re going to pray for him together," Kropp says.

If canonized and officially made a saint in the Catholic Church, Father Casey could become the first American-born male to have that honor. Though Pope Francis did not bestow it in life, the faithful are praying he’ll help in death.

“I think we’ll have to go to Pope Francis now and say, alright, so you’re not going to canonize Solanus, so we need you to pray for his canonization. So, that’ll be my take on it,” Kropp said.

