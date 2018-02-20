Porn star tied to President Trump to perform in Detroit

5:33 PM, Feb 19, 2018
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 22: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels poses at the Wicked Pictures booth at the 2015 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on January 22, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will perform in Detroit as part of a nationwide tour following allegations that she and President Donald Trump had an affair in 2006.

In a tweet Monday she announced new tour dates including Truth Detroit on March 14.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reportedly was paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen to keep quiet about the affair between her and the president. 

"In a private transaction in 2016, I used my own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford," Michael Cohen said in a statement. "Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly."

Clifford and the White House denied the report after it was published last month. 

Daniels appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to supposedly speak about the affair, but she dodged Kimmel’s questions without offering any substantial information about the allegations. 
 

