Porn star tied to President Trump to perform in Detroit

"In a private transaction in 2016, I used my own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford," Michael Cohen said in a statement. "Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly."
Clifford and the White House denied the report after it was published last month.
Daniels appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to supposedly speak about the affair, but she dodged Kimmel’s questions without offering any substantial information about the allegations.
