Portions of McNamara Federal building closed after elevated Legionella levels found

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Some bathrooms and water fountains are currently out of service at the Patrick McNamara Federal building in downtown Detroit after elevated levels of Legionella were found.

Letters from the U.S. General Service Administration (GSA), which runs the building, show they also found elevated levels of copper and lead in some parts of the building.

The Legionella levels were first detected back in August in a cooling tower on the building's roof. The agency then conducted additional testing at 120 sites within the building and found the water-dwelling bacteria at multiple sites.

"It’s just a matter of public safety and the safety of the employees," said Drew Hampton.

Hampton, who is the Local 7 union president for the National Labor Relations Board, has worked for the agency since 2011. He says they have an office in Grand Rapids and another inside the McNamara building and immediately closed their Detroit operations after learning of the elevated levels of bacteria. He says he's now concerned for fellow colleagues still working in the building and building visitors.

"We just keep getting rocked by these public health crises: things like COVID, things like elevated lead in Flint, things like RSV and I think as people are rightfully becoming more vigilant about it, I think we need to be talking about it," said Hampton.

Test results show some of the highest levels of Legionella were found inside the 21st-floor women’s bathroom where the bacteria was measured at 17.2 CFU/mL and a basement holding cell where results were measured at 16.8 CFU/mL. Currently, the Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thresholds are at 1 CFU/mL for Legionella in potable water.

The GSA says affected areas have since been closed with posted signage. The agency is also performing additional flushing and chlorine testing. Additional follow-up testing was taken again on December 8th.

"In the U.S., we see about 5,000 cases of Legionella cases causing disease in people every year," said Dr. Lea Monday with Detroit Medical Center.

Dr. Monday, who is an infectious disease physician with DMC, says Legionella is expected at low concentrations in almost any water system. She says it only becomes an issue in warm or stagnant water where bacteria can grow or if it becomes aerosolized and is inhaled.

"There’s two main ways someone can get sick with Legionella: one is something called Pontiac Fever where they just feel flu-like illness, tired, maybe some joint pain. The other syndrome is Legionnaire's disease which is more serious."

Legionnaires disease is described by the CDC as a serious type of pneumonia.

Hampton says he just wants more people to be aware of what’s going on as his agency is scheduled to return to the building Tuesday.

"Be vigilant. You’re the person that is ultimately going to be responsible for your own health. I hope folks come to know what the situation is on the ground," said Hampton.

7 Action News reached out to GSA for additional comment however no one was immediately available.