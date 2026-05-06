Professional Women's Hockey League expanding to Detroit, fueling women's sports movement

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Professional Women's Hockey League is expanding to Detroit, adding a ninth franchise that will play at Little Caesars Arena — and the announcement is already energizing a growing movement for women's sports across the city.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Detroit getting PWHL team fuels women's sports movement

Fans reacted immediately to the news.

"I immediately screamed and was so excited," Kari Paine said.

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"My friend immediately sent me a login for a season ticket deposit," Kelly Witchen said.

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For Alissa Graff, the founder of Bar IX — Detroit's first women's sports bar concept — the new franchise is more proof that the demand for women's sports is real and rapidly growing.

"It does everything for Bar IX," Graff said. "We know that people want to watch sports in community with one another, and us being the first and only sports bar focused on women's sports, we know that we will be the home for people to come, and they'll know that this is where they can watch women's sports together with other people who also appreciate the incredible joy that this space brings people."

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Although Bar IX is currently a concept, successful pop-up events have continued to draw a fan base eager to watch and celebrate women's sports together. Plans for a permanent downtown Detroit location are in the works, with a crowdfunding campaign set to launch at the end of June.

One attendee, Kari Paine, said the momentum is already translating into action.

"We are already in the works this morning, talking about where we can have watch parties for away games and where we can have pregame gatherings," Kari said.

See the announcement in the video below:

PWHL announces a team is coming to Detroit starting next season

Fan Kelly Witchen said the growth of women's sports in Detroit feels deeply personal.

"I grew up playing women's sports. I know it might not look like it, but I transitioned later in life, and so as a LGBTQ member of the community, it changed my life, it saved my life in a lot of ways," Witchen said.

Watch Mike Duffy's report on the new team:

Detroit officially gets a PWHL team with play beginning in 2026-27 season

Witchen said Detroit is now creating more spaces where people can feel that same connection.

"It's going to be exciting, I think it's not a matter of if this concept will work, it's when it will work, and it's going to be just in time, I think, for the PWHL team in Detroit and the WNBA team in Detroit," Witchen said.

For now, Bar IX continues to host pop-up events at other local bars while working toward a permanent location. That information can be found on their website https://www.bar9detroit.com/ .

"It seems like a no-brainer to me in this moment, and Bar IX has amazing momentum going," Witchen said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

