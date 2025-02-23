Rags $2 Riches Detroit to host 7th Annual Thrifted Fashion Show/Gala on Sunday, Feb. 23

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A night of thrifted fashion, Detroit flare and elegance will take the Detroit fashion community to new heights. The fashion collective group, Rags $2 Riches Detroit, will be presenting its highly anticipated 7th Annual Thrifted Fashion Show/Gala, on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

The runway presentation will be solely curated by the “Thrift Queen of Detroit” herself “Thebagladie” aka “Stephanie B”. Rags $2 Riches 7th Annual Gala will be held at “The Norwood”, located at 6531 Woodward. A dress code of all black everything, with the exception of a white button-down with a tux, will be enforced. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The show will start at 5 p.m., and the party ends at 8 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rags-2-riches-pt-vii-tickets-1218722675329.