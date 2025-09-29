Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park grand opening celebration to feature The Jacksons, numerous events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is unveiling details of the celebration that will accompany the opening of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park and Detroit Harvest Fest celebration.

The Harvest Fest is moving to the new public space and 22-acre park along the Detroit Riverfront as part of the celebration.

The October 25 and 26 event will include a concert headlined by The Jacksons, as well as a diverse lineup of performances featuring Detroit musicians and more than 30 Metro Detroit food trucks.

VIDEO: Drone footage of Ralph C Wilson Park, set to open in October

“When Ralph Wilson Park opens next month, it will be a world-class gathering place for all,” said Ryan Sullivan, CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, in a news release. “The park’s design has been community-led since the beginning, and Detroiters of all ages have contributed ideas and inspiration that have come to life in this park. We are thrilled to welcome everyone to this public space during the weekend of October 25 & 26. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy.”

Among the free fall activities will be trick-or-treating. The weekend celebration begins on Saturday, October 25 with a 10 a.m. press conference and ceremonial grand opening, which the public is encouraged to attend. It will run until 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 26.

Among the activities available, guests can take a ride down the 23-foot-tall Bernstein Bear Slide at the Delta Dental Play Garden, shoot hoops in the William Davidson Sport House, stroll the water’s edge along the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden, and enjoy live music on the grass of the DTE Foundation Summit.

Three stages and a coffee shop pop-up space will provide guests with a place to enjoy a variety of dance and musical performances all weekend long, headlined by The Jacksons at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday on the Summit Main Stage.

The Michigan Lottery Southwest Stage will feature artists from throughout southwest Detroit neighborhoods, with performances from local favorites like Ballet Folklorico Detroit, COMPÁS, Gabriel Duran, and others.

The Soaring Eagle 8th Street Stage will feature a lineup of local artists from many genres of music, with performances by Larry Lee & the Back in the Day Band, Alise King, Detroit House Collective, and more.

In addition, the Coffee House is a pop-up lounge featuring an eclectic mix of entertainment and interactive art presentations on Saturday and Sunday, with performances from Michigan Lion Dance and Sean Blackman, as well as an interactive paint event with Elton Monroy. Popular southwest Detroit coffee shop Cafecito Alvarez will provide the coffee.

For a complete list of performances and times, visit detroitharvestfest.com.

More than 30 food trucks from Detroit and metro Detroit are scheduled to participate, offering a selection ranging from Mexican, barbecue, Middle Eastern, vegetarian, Caribbean, seafood, and more. Among those food trucks taking part are El Rey de las Arepas, Big Bo’s, Egg Roll Diva, the Lobster Food Truck, and Xav’s Jammin Caribbean Fusion.

Family-friendly and free activities are scheduled all weekend long throughout the park. All activities run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days unless otherwise noted, including the popular Pick-and-Take Pumpkin Patch, where kids 12 and under can choose a free pumpkin to take home. Paint markers and stickers will be available for the kids who can’t wait until they get home to decorate their pumpkins. There are also games that are fun for all ages in the Pumpkin Zone.

Along the Kids Adventure Trail, presented by Priority Health, kids can trick-or-treat, collect giveaways, and learn from the Conservancy’s community partners. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes.

Visitors to the Mort Harris Outdoor Classroom at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden can experience nature with fun hands-on science lessons for the first 15 minutes of every hour from Noon to 4 p.m.

The Art Alley, situated near the Delta Dental Play Garden, provides an opportunity for guests to explore their creative side, partnering with organizations such as Arts & Scraps, Signal Return, the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum, and the Arab American National Museum. There’s also free face painting and temporary tattoos.

The Delta Dental Play Garden will also be the site for a special Park After Dark Glow Party from 6 to 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with free glow materials while supplies last.

Additionally, Autism in the D will provide a Sensory-Friendly Tent, designed for neurodiverse individuals and those with sensory sensitivities, near the Play Garden from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The William Davidson Sport House will house the Detroit Pistons Academy Basketball Zone on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drop-in NBA-style competitions and contests. At 6:30 p.m., Urban Solace will host a glow yoga session on the floor of the Sport House.

On Sunday, at 11:30 a.m. Zumba class with Vamonos! kicks off the day in the Sport House, followed by a 1 p.m. hustle class with Two Left Feet. From 3 to 5 p.m., the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan 3C Sports program is hosting a 3v3 tournament.

The celebration will also feature a Games Grove with cornhole, ax-throwing, other lawn games, and activities from the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center.

The Wellness Zone near the Water Garden features drop-in wellness activities, such as sound bowls and meditations from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Merchandise Tent in the Coffee House will have exclusive Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park items to purchase, including pieces created by youth in the Fashion Industry Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan.

There’s also Photo Opportunities at the top of the DTE Foundation Summit, where guests can get a 360-degree video of themselves on Saturday or snap a picture in giant frames located along the riverfront both Saturday and Sunday.