Real-life Grinch: Detroit family burglarized while still home on Christmas Eve

"I don’t have a lot, but I do a lot with the little that I have," said Donna Badon.

Donna, a Detroit mother of three and a grandmother of three, said that, on Christmas Eve, her kids wanted a home-cooked meal.

She said that she was on the way to get groceries for one, and her 15-year-old son, Kendon Badon, was pulling in their trash bins when someone ran in their front door and locked the door behind them.

Kendon heard something inside the house and tried to open the front door but said someone inside was keeping it closed.

"I was very scared. I didn’t know what to do," said Kendon.

He said that he FaceTimed his mom and went to the side of the house. They both saw when, after a few minutes, the suspect ran out their back door.

Donna described what she said the suspect looked like; "He was a Black male, brown complexion, he had dreadlocks, like shoulder length. I would say he looked in his 20s."

Once back home, Donna said that she called Detroit Police and was talking to them on her front porch when she noticed a silver HHR parked down the street.

She said that a man that looked like the suspect was getting into it; "I said, ‘did you just come inside my house?’ And the guy wanted to argue with me, so the police told me, 'Just go inside.'"

Once inside, the family noticed that their upstairs door was kicked in.

"There was glass and everything all over the floor when we got up there," said Donna.

She said that almost all of their valuable electronics were gone; "His Playstation, his book bag, his whole computer, his trombone mouthpieces, my daughter’s Xbox, and all the games and all the cords and everything."

"It’s been pretty much a nightmare," shared Donna. "Because we can’t really sleep because we’re hearing sounds and wondering, are they trying to come back?"

7 News Detroit reached out to Detroit Police who said that they do have leads on a possible suspect.

Donna said that their family has not been able to feel safe since the incident. On her wall hangs a family photo, taken a few weeks ago, where the whole family is wearing Grinch pajamas. She said, little did they know, the Grinch really would steal their Christmas.

"This year, we haven’t had a lot, but the little we do have, it’s not fair for someone to just come and take it," said Donna.

She said that she is sharing their story so others know what happened and keep themselves safe.