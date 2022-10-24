Recording artist, music executive Robert Gordy dies at 91

DETROIT, Mich. — Recording artist, songwriter, producer and music executive Robert Gordy Sr. has passed away, according to Universal Music Enterprises. He was 91 years old.

Gordy, who died of natural causes at his home in California Friday evening, was the younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of my younger brother, Robert,” Berry Gordy said in a release. “He was absolutely the best lil’ brother anyone could ever hope for. His ability to succeed at whatever he attempted or that I threw his way, amazed me over the years. I will miss his love, his support, and his loyalty.”

Robert is survived by his three children, Roxanna Wright, Rodney Gordy and Fuller Gordy and his brother Berry Gordy, as well as four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, his dear friend Pamela Davis, and a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives.

Funeral services are pending, and instead of flowers, the family is asking that donation be made in his memory to the Motown Museum.