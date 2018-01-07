Rescue mission help homeless find shelter

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Rescue Mission was out Saturday night offering rides to those without a home.

With the brutal weather the organization had volunteers being dispatched throughout the Detroit area.

According to volunteers, very few people were on the streets Saturday.

They say many of the shelters were full, their job was to provide rides to the ones that were still taking people in.

"It makes you feel good helping people that need help and I would hope someone would do it for me if I was in their shoes,” says volunteer Kelli Kaczmarek.

To schedule a ride or to volunteer call the mission at 313-520-1076.