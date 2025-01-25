Revamp Detroit to host Clothing Swap Festival on Saturday, January 25th

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — In the spirit of sustainability, Detroit is hosting a Clothing Swap Festival. 'Revamp Detroit' will be held on Saturday, January 25th, from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Big Pink Detroit ( 6440 Wight Street).

People are encouraged to bring any clothing items that are no longer in their rotation, and swap them with someone else's. The last event had over 450 guests in attendance. Here's how the clothing swaps works. You pay $20 to "Fill your bag." If you have 5 items or less, it's $5 There is also a station for DIY alterations. All the clothing leftover is donated to local non-profits. Event organizers were able to donate 2,000 lbs of clothes during the last event.

To learn more, visit The ReVamp | Clothing Swap.